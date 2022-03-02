You can finally win Doja Cat’s heart — thanks to this suggestive video game

Courtesy of House Party, Eek! Games and Epik

Doja Cat is getting a digital makeover and will become the latest character in the popular but raunchy video game, House Party. The “Say So” singer is crashing the cast of romance-able characters and you can try your luck at winning her heart.

Doja is lending her voice to the House Party universe for her very own side story that’s filled with drama, jokes, thrills and more. According to the official press release, “Players will navigate through an unpredictable night filled with outrageous party goers as they help Doja carry out a master plan to track down a masked dancing sensation who is taking the online world by storm.”

Players will be able to interact with Doja in hopes of befriending or romancing the “Kiss Me More” singer. Her character will come equipped with three outfit changes, one of which is a “steamy hot tub bikini.” If you play your cards right, you’ll even get to help Doja create her next music video.

The Grammy nominee says she’s “so excited that I’m going to be a video game character,” and promises that her inclusion in the game means House Party is “about to get even better.” Her DLC — or downloadable content — drops this summer.

House Party, which was released in 2017, is available to play on Steam and PC with a console launch coming soon. Doja is the latest — and biggest — celebrity to be included in the game. Previous celeb additions include the Game Grumps duo Arin Hanson and Dan Avidan, as well as YouTube personality Lety.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.