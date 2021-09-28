You can watch Rob Thomas & Rachel Platten perform at a virtual gala this weekend

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation

Rob Thomas has yet to return to touring, and Rachel Platten just had a baby, but you can see both of them perform this weekend, for free.

Both artists will be singing at GLA Global Gala 2021, a fundraiser for the Global Lyme Alliance charity. Hosted by Gretchen Carlson, the virtual event will feature appearances and performances from around the world. In addition to Rob and Rachel’s performances, Andrea Bocelli will also be singing, as will American Idol alum Pia Toscano.

Rob’s involvement is no surprise, given that his wife Marisol suffers from Lyme disease. Last year, he appeared at Avril Lavigne‘s virtual benefit for the Global Lyme Alliance. Avril also has Lyme disease.

You can sign up now to watch the event, which takes place Sunday, October 3 at 12:30 p.m. EST. Visit GlobalLymeAllliance.org for more information, and to donate.

