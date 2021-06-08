You can win one of Lady Gaga’s Bad Kid makeup Vaults, autographed by her

Courtesy Haus Laboratories

Last week, Lady Gaga announced that her makeup line, Haus Laboratories, would be releasing a special Bad Kid Vault: a deluxe, limited-edition, curated collection of 16 different makeup products. Well, the Vault is now here, and you can get it at HausLabs.com for $250. But wait, there’s more.

On three Saturdays — June 12, 19 and 26 — at noon ET sharp, a Vault signed by Lady Gaga will be given away on the @hauslabs Instagram page. Follow, like and tag a post to be eligible to win.

Plus, a TikTok Challenge launches today, where fans are encouraged to create a look inspired by Gaga’s Born This Way era, and sing or lip-sync to their favorite Born This Way track. Participants’ videos will be chosen for reposting on @HausLabs’ socials. Finally, the @HausLabs IGTV channel will host a series starting June 22 featuring Val Garland, Gaga’s makeup artist from the Born This Way Era, discussing behind-the-scenes stories.

Oh, and if the Bad Kid Vault is too rich for your blood, you can also buy the Be Kind. Be Brave. Be You. Bundle, which includes Gaga’s book Channel Kindness, packaged with three popular shades of Haus Laboratories Lip Crayons. The bundles, which aren’t limited edition, cost $55.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.