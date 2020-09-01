"You Say" I set a new record? Lauren Daigle marks one-of-a-kind chart milestone

Garrett Lobaugh

On the Billboard Hot 100, the longest any song has ever been number one is 19 weeks — that would be “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X. Well, Lauren Daigle laughs at that number.

As Billboard reports, Lauren’s hit song “You Say” has now spent 100 — count ’em — 100 weeks on top of Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart. That makes it the first song to spend that many weeks on any of Billboard‘s “Hot” song charts, which combine streaming, airplay and sales data.

“You Say” was released back in mid-July of 2018. It went on to reach number one on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary chart, number five on the Adult Pop Songs chart and number 20 on Pop Songs. But it’s been most successful on the Hot Christian Songs chart, where it began its 100-week run at the top in late July of 2018.

“When I was a little girl, I would dream of moments like this,” Lauren told Billboard, reacting to her accomplishment. “Upon hearing the news, I called my family. We laughed. We cried. We made jokes. We celebrated.”

“I am so honored and want to thank all the people involved in achieving this accomplishment,” she adds. “I may sing and write, but there are many people working behind the scenes. My sincere gratitude goes out to them.”

“To be a part of a song that has not only made history but has lived inside the homes of families raising babies, widows needing comfort, teenagers needing a friend, those who have lost and those who have gained…that is a gift I’ll never fully put into words,” Lauren concludes. “Simply amazed! Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Lauren has just scheduled two drive-in concerts: September 24 in Rogersville, MO and September 25 in Hutchinson, Kansas.

By Andrea Dresdale

