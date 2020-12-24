You Should Be Charting: Bee Gees classics are revived, thanks to HBO doc

Billboard reports that the group’s smash Saturday Night Fever soundtrack has returned to the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart at number 11, while a bunch of Bee Gees‘ classic singles from the soundtrack have stormed the publication’s other dance charts.

“Stayin’ Alive,” “More Than a Woman,” “Night Fever,” “You Should Be Dancing” and “Jive Talking” have experienced huge sales boosts, sending them into the top 25 of the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart, the Dance/Electronic Streaming Songs chart and the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, which measures both streaming and sales.

Sales of “You Should Be Dancing,” for example, are up 574%, and sales of “Jive Talkin'” increased by nearly 700%. Streams of the songs have increased anywhere from 12% to 94%.

Over their career, the Bee Gees scored nine Billboard Hot 100 number-one hits. The 1977 Saturday Night Fever soundtrack won the Album of the Year Grammy and sold more than 16 million copies in the U.S. alone.

On January 8, the sole surviving member of the group, Barry Gibb, will release Greenfields, which will feature him duetting on the group’s biggest hits with top country stars like Keith Urban and Dolly Parton.

By Andrea Dresdale

