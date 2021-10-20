You should see me in a bottle: Billie Eilish to release first fragrance, Eilish, this fall

Kelia Anne MacCluskey

If you’re a female music star, it seems to be a rule that you have to release a signature fragrance. So, following in the footsteps of Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera and more, Billie Eilish is getting into the perfume business, too.

Billie announced that her new fragrance, called Eilish, is “coming this fall.” She paired the announcement with a glam shot of herself holding a bottle of the perfume, along with a link to the website BillieEilishFragrances.com, where you can sign up for updates on when exactly you can buy the stuff.

On the website’s Instagram account, you can get a good look at the bottle. It’s bronze-colored and is in the shape of a female bust that’s been cut off underneath the breasts; the top of the head above the nose is also cut off, as are the arms.

No word yet on what the perfume will smell like.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.