You Will Not Believe What Wives are Confessing!

We all keep secrets, while some of them are harmless, others can be pretty intense. BuzzFeed asked married women to spill the secrets they’ll never reveal to their spouse. They didn’t hold back and these are some of the shocking confessions from anonymous wives.

“Years back, my husband and I were going through a rough patch. I started having an affair with a handsome man I met at work. To this day, I don’t know if my child belongs to my husband or the man I had an affair with.”

“I lived a double life with another partner for six years out of our 12-year marriage. Same city, used a different name, two wardrobes, two sets of friends. I was exhausted. No kids, thank god. I was incredibly selfish. Neither of them know. I’m in therapy now.”

“Our first child was not an accident. I was ready. So, I just decided to go off the pill and feign surprise when the test was positive.”

“After my husband told me that he cheated on me, I slept with three of his friends. I will never tell my husband because he still feels guilty, and divorcing at this time will negatively impact me.”

“Once a year, I sleep with my husband’s brother (who is also married) during a ‘business trip.'”

“I racked up $50,000 in credit card debt and took out loans to pay it off. I will never tell my husband.”

“During my junior year of college, my now-husband and I were on a break. I ended up sleeping with this guy one time, and it was the BEST sex I have ever had.”

“My longest affair was about five years and only ended because the person I was cheating with moved. 10/10 would do it again.”

“That I settled for him so my daughter (who was 2 at the time) could have a safe and steady upbringing. It’s been 13 years, and I’m not going anywhere, but I feel the pangs of guilt sometimes.”

“I’m still in love with someone else. No matter how much I try to be a good wife, I still think about my ex. My spouse is the sweetest person and would do anything for me, but I wish she were someone else.”

“The truth is I don’t love or even like my husband. We had a whirlwind relationship and purchased our home within the first two years of us DATING! Seven years in, I’ve found out that he’s selfish, dirty, and lazy. I want to leave so badly, but all my savings are in this house, which is now my prison.”

“I take a small amount from each paycheck and put it in a savings account that he doesn’t know about.”

“I cheated on my husband a year before we got married with my high school sweetheart, who I hadn’t seen in 12 years. I was on the verge of breaking up with my husband, and he knew it. After I cheated, I realized how much I love my husband and only wanted him. I will never, ever tell him what I did, and I will take that secret to my grave.”

“That he is a TERRIBLE kisser. Amazing lover, but kissing is…not good. If he knew, it would hurt him so much. So, I’ll take this secret to the grave!”

Source: BuzzFeed