“You’re dying, brother”: Steve-O tries to reach ‘Jackass’ co-star Bam Margera about addiction

Bam and Steve-O in 2002 — Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

While the Jackass gang was famous for performing death-defying stunts, Steve-O fears there’s one situation his friend and fellow co-star Bam Margera won’t escape: addiction.

Steve-O, born Stephen Gilchrist Glover, has been clean and sober for 15 years, and he implored Margera to reverse course; the latter has battled addiction for years without success.

On Thursday night, Steve-O appeared onstage with Margera at a live event; Steve-O said taking Bam on his comedy tour was an attempt to get Margera back on the straight and narrow. However, Steve-O later lamented it was short-lived.

Hours after the pair posed at the start of the show, Steve-O posted a plea to Instagram when he apparently learned Margera fell off the wagon.

The message was subsequently deleted, but not before fans grabbed a screen cap. “Bam, last night you had your five year old son with you on stage at my show, and you were blessed with the chance to spend another day or two with him — then as soon as you left my show, you stayed up all night getting loaded,” Steve-O claimed.

“You say you want to have a relationship with your son, but your actions guarantee the exact opposite will happen … I’ve tried everything I can but I can’t force you to get honest and do the work of recovery,” he continued.

Steve-O added, “I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you’re making it clear that I have no other choice. You’re dying, brother, and it sucks that I can’t do anything to save you.”

There was no apparent response from Bam, but many of his fans implored him to straighten up.

