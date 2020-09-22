YouTuber Trey Kennedy pokes fun at all the funny fall obsessed stereotypes

It’s official, Fall is here. Which means, you can FINALLY pull out all those glorious fall decorations, sweaters, boots, hats, candles, etc.

It means you can proudly march to your local coffee shop and demand a pumpkin flavored anything, because at this point, they should have it fully stocked. It means, you can point out all the leaves changing colors and comment openly about your love of fall fashion.

YouTuber Trey Kennedy posted his annual Fall video hilariously poking fun of all the obsessed fall fans. Watch it below:

