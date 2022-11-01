YUM! New Menu Items From America’s Top Chains

There are tons of new menu items from some of the top chain restaurants in America that are being introduced this fall and the folks at Nation’s Restaurant News have compiled a list of several for you to be aware of. Here’s their rundown (CLICK HERE to see the complete list):

Quizno’s

Prime Rib XL Sub – A Half pound of roasted Prime rib on an 8-inch sub roll topped with sautéed onions, Swiss cheese and creamy horseradish sauce.

– A Half pound of roasted Prime rib on an 8-inch sub roll topped with sautéed onions, Swiss cheese and creamy horseradish sauce. Prime Italian Sub – Roasted Prime rib, provolone cheese, sautéed onions, giardiniera, green peppers and marinara sauce on and 8-inch sub roll.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

OREO Peppermint Crunch Milkshake – vanilla soft serve blended with milk, peppermint bits, Oreo cookie crumbs topped with whipped cream, Oreo cookies and peppermint.

– vanilla soft serve blended with milk, peppermint bits, Oreo cookie crumbs topped with whipped cream, Oreo cookies and peppermint. Red’s Classic Mule – Fever-Tree Ginger Beer, sweet and sour mix and choice of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Espolòn Tequila or Jim Beam Bourbon starting around $6.49. T

Sonic Drive-In

Steak Butter Bacon Cheeseburger – beef patty topped with butter with steakhouse seasonings, two slices of American cheese, bacon, grilled onions and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.

Source: Nation’s Restaurant News