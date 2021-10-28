Zayn Malik denies “striking” Gigi Hadid’s mom, Yolanda

Gotham/GC Images

Zayn Malik has released a statement following allegations that he “struck” Gigi Hadid’s mom, Yolanda.

In the message posted to Twitter Thursday, the singer begins by saying that he’s a private person and wants to create a safe space for his one-year-old daughter, Khai, but he felt the need to speak out after the accusations were “leaked” to the press.

He does not mention Yolanda by name in the post but says there was an “argument” with one of Gigi’s “family members” several weeks ago.

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press,” Zayn continues.

He concludes, “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

In a statement to TMZ, which first reported the allegations, Zayn says, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.