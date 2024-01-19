Zazie Beetz, Jack Quaid to announce 2024 Oscar nominations

ABC

Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will announce the nominees for the 96th annual Academy Awards live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Tuesday, January 23, Good Morning America revealed on Friday.

The live presentation begins at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the nominations will air live on Good Morning America and stream live on Goodmorningamerica.com, ABC News Live and more.

Quaid stars in the Emmy-nominated series The Boys, and also lends his voice to the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. He will star in the Amazon feature Heads of State and the upcoming sci-fi thriller Companion.

Joker and Deadpool 2 star Zazie will star in the upcoming sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. In 2018, she earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her performance in FX’s acclaimed Atlanta.

The 96th Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 10, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host for the fourth time. It can also be streamed at abc.com or the ABC app.

This year, the Oscars have an earlier timeslot and will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Prior to the awards show, a pre-show will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET.

