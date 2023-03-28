Zendaya to receive CinemaCon Star of the Year award

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Emmy-winning Euphoria lead and Spider-Man franchise co-star Zendaya has gotten a big thumbs-up from the people who likely own that theater near you.

She’s been named this year’s recipient of the Star of the Year award from CinemaCon, the annual convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners.

The event’s managing director, Mitch Neuhauser, said in the announcement, “In just a few short years, Zendaya has captured audiences’ attention with her compassionate performance on the small screen as Rue in Euphoria and has drawn audiences in on the big screen with her performances in Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Greatest Showman and Dune.” He added, “We could not be more honored to present Zendaya with this year’s … award.”

On August 11, Zendaya will return to theaters in MGM’s romantic sports drama Challengers. On November 3, Zendaya again will be seen as Chani in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ Dune: Part Two.

Zendaya will receive her trophy at CinemaCon’s Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony, held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 27.

According to the event organizers, the annual expo attracts upward of 6,000 motion picture professionals – “from exhibition and distribution to the equipment and concession areas – all on hand to celebrate the movie-going experience and the cinema industry.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.