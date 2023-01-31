Zoo’s ‘Cry Me a Cockroach’ Promotion Is Back for V-Day

The San Antonio Zoo is once again hosting its “Cry Me a Cockroach” fundraiser, with all monies raised going to “support the zoo’s vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world.” How the zoo plans to do that: by allowing the heartbroken to name a cockroach after an ex (or a frenemy, bad boss, or otherwise annoying person) for $10, after which the zoo will feed said roach to an animal. If you don’t want to go the cockroach route, you can have a vegetable fed to an animal for $5, or a rodent for $25. The zoo’s CEO, Tim Morrow, says not to worry about what the animals are eating, as “the cockroaches, rodents, and veggies are already part of the [animals’] typical diets,” per a release. For those feeling particularly vengeful, People notes there’s also a $150 upgrade to honor the really “difficult” people in your life, for the first 20 donors only: an “individualized video message” of whatever’s being fed to the zoo animal sent to the person whose name you invoked.