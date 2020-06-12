ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ names Matt James as their first black male suitor!

For the first time in 18 years, ABC has named Matt James, a 28-year-old black male, as their next Bachelor! For years, The Bachelor has been criticized for its lack of diversity. And in 40 seasons, has only featured one BIPOC in the leading role.

In a statement, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said, “We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in … we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise.”

Many immediately criticized the franchise for not selecting fan favorite, Mike Johnson as the first black male bachelor; however, sources say that Johnson is in a very happy relationship at the moment. Sure, he was snubbed before but all things considered, we’re happy if he’s happy.

