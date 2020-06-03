Fiona Moriarty called out on social media for her “fake” activism

There is a lot of chaos going on in the world, but especially in the United States this week. People from different communities have come together to help rebuild neighborhoods post fires and riots. But now, a video has gone viral on social media, there has been some debate over who is being genuine and who is ‘fake’ with their activism attempts.

A reporter from the New York Times, Taylor Lorenz has called out an employee from The Washington Examiner, claiming she ‘staged’ an Instagram post – but what did she actually do? Lorenz tweeted:

“@factswithfiona stopped someone boarding up a store in Santa Monica so she could hold the drill for a picture, then drove away. The video is now all over influencer tea accts. She’s since gone private but said nothing.”

Since the accusation, Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin has put all of her social media accounts onto private and they have now been deleted.

Watch the video below courtesy of Johnny Sibilly:

this is what some of y’alls activism looks like pic.twitter.com/z14HmcGFOa — JOHNNY SIBILLY (@JohnnySibilly) June 2, 2020

Even pop singer Pink has voiced her opinion on the video, saying: “What is wrong with these entitled assholes?!” She also calls Fiona a “horrible person” and asks “how can anyone defend this???!!!”

Fiona is yet to respond to the viral video herself.