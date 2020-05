Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have teamed up for a new song that looks at the bright side of things for their new collaboration “Rain On Me.” The single will appear on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica, which is set to release on May 29th … only a week away!

“Rain on Me” is only the second song we’ve heard from Gaga’s new album. It follows the release of, “Stupid Love,” which the singer released in February.

Listen to the new song and watch the video below: