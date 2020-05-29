Lady Gaga postpones 'Chromatica' listening party and encourages fans to vote

Brandon Bowen

Lady Gaga is postponing her Chromatica listening party, which had been scheduled for today, and is instead encouraging her fans to register to vote.

“As much as I want to listen to Chromatica together as a global group of kindness punks right now, our kindness is needed for the world today,” she tweeted. “I’m going to postpone our listening session right now and encourage you all to take this time to register to vote and raise your voice.”

She added, “I’m so glad the album is bringing you some joy, because that’s what I always wanted it to do. We’ll reschedule this very soon.”

Ariana Grande, Gaga’s duet partner on the Chromatica single “Rain On Me,” also used her platform Friday to encourage civil action in light of current events.

“a lot of things feel scary, dangerous and uncertain right now… but there are things within our control: voting, contacting lawmakers, and taking the census,” she wrote. “the most important thing you can do right now to take the power back is become a voter and know when your next election is.”

She continued, “nine states have a primary on tuesday. the items on these ballots impact our day to day lives. we’re voting for more than the president. use ur voice and check out @headcountorg for resources.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

As much as I want to listen to Chromatica together as a global group of kindness punks right now, our kindness is needed for the world today. I’m going to postpone our listening session right now and encourage you all to take this time to register to vote and raise your voice. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 29, 2020



