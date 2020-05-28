Matt Shirley’s hilarious Instagram charts and graphs are all the things you’re probably thinking during quarantine

IMAGE: Matt Shirley/@mattsurelee (Instagram)

Our social media manager recently discovered a new Instagram account from Matt Shirley (@mattsurelee) and essentially fell in love with his hilarious charts and graphs dripping in sarcasm. Shirley attempts to create a new chart every day, and since the pandemic hit, his charts are riddled with all the things many of us are probably thinking (maybe even doing) but are slightly nervous to admit. For instance, for those of us working from home the temptation to crack open a cold beer midday or pour yourself that much needed glass of wine a touch before five is too real. And since Zoom meeting are all the rage … there’s a chart that explains what’s really happening during that hour long meeting.

Check out some of our other favorites below: