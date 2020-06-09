OMG: 7-year-old throws prom for babysitter after hers was cancelled during the pandemic

This might be the cutest story you see all day. A 7-year-old in North Carolina decided to show his nanny, Rachel how much she really meant to him by throwing her a prom. Rogers was inspired to hold the socially-distant dance after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the young woman’s original prom plans.
Seriously, so cute. Check out the post from Rachel’s mom below:
My daughter has been a nanny for this amazing kid for over a year. When he realized she wouldn’t have a senior prom, he wanted to throw her one. He planned a socially distant prom, complete with dancing & her favorite foods. @somegoodnews @ABC11_WTVD #bestpromever #SomeGoodNews pic.twitter.com/8T8LY3DQZw
— Becky Chapman (@bhchapman) May 26, 2020