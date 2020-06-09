Featured | KS95

By KS95 |

OMG: 7-year-old throws prom for babysitter after hers was cancelled during the pandemic

Screen Shot 2020-06-09 at 8.17.58 AM

This might be the cutest story you see all day. A 7-year-old in North Carolina decided to show his nanny, Rachel how much she really meant to him by throwing her a prom. Rogers was inspired to hold the socially-distant dance after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the young woman’s original prom plans.

Seriously, so cute. Check out the post from Rachel’s mom below: