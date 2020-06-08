Pointer Sisters member Bonnie Pointer dead at 69

Patricia “Bonnie” Pointer of the Grammy-winning family act The Pointer Sisters has died. She was 69.

In a statement, her sister Anita Pointer announced, “It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

She added, “Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day. The Pointer Sisters would never have happened had it not been for Bonnie.”

Bonnie is survived by Anita and Ruth Pointer, as well as their brothers Aaron and Fritz. Another Pointer Sister, June, died in 2006. Anita and Bonnie had just released a song called “Feels Like June” in honor of June’s memory. It was Bonnie’s final recording.

Bonnie made five albums with The Pointer Sisters; she and Anita co-wrote the group’s hit “Fairytale,” a hit on both the pop and the country charts which was later recorded by Elvis Presley. The song won them the Grammy for Best Country Duo or Group in 1975, and The Pointer Sisters became the first African-American group to ever perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

Bonnie also appeared with her sisters in the 1976 film Car Wash. In 1977, she left the group to pursue a solo career — her biggest hit was 1979’s “Heaven Must Have Sent You.”

It was after Bonnie’s departure that the group found their biggest success, releasing such hits as “Slow Hand,” “He’s So Shy,” “I’m So Excited” and “Jump (For My Love).”

Bonnie occasionally reunited with her sisters, including for their Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 1994, and at a show in Las Vegas in 1996, when she joined them for “Jump (For My Love).”

By Andrea Dresdale

