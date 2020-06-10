The show ‘COPS’ has officially been cancelled by Paramount Network

IMAGE: Spike TV

It seems in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, Paramount Network has made the decision to cancel the long running show, COPS.

The long-running show premiered on Fox in 1989 and aired for 25 seasons. The show was then resurrected in 2013 and its 33rd season was scheduled to premiere on Monday, but no episode has aired on Paramount Network since at least June 1.

“Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a network spokesperson said.