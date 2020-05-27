Billie Eilish takes a stance on body shaming in new short film, ‘Not My Responsibility’

This week, Billie Eilish released a short film on her YouTube channel, addressing people who made pejorative comments about her weight and clothing.

Eilish debuted the short film, NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY on the first night of her ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching always and nothing I do goes unseen,” says Eilish in the film.

“Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with is it not what you wanted?” she asks.

This isn’t the singer’s first time speaking out about wearing loose-fitting clothing to avoid being body-shamed and sexualised. And she reiterated this in her short film, saying, “If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?”

Watch the powerful video below:

