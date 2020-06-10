WATCH: 2020 graduate doesn’t let COVID-19 ruin his big day!

COVID-19 aka coronavirus aka the global pandemic has been putting a damper on everyone’s plans since rearing it’s ugly face earlier this year. We can all sit at home and pout about what we’ve lost, or we can say, “not today!” and find creative work arounds.

Earlier this week, we shared a story about a little boy who put together a socially distant prom for his babysitter and today, we’re sharing a video from a young man who put together his own graduation.

Watch the video below and try not to smile.