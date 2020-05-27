WATCH: Netflix releases a trailer for new documentary, ‘Spelling the Dream’

Watching the Scripps National Spelling Bee is mesmerizing. Seriously, you watch as these kids approach the the microphone and spell words you’ve never even heard of without batting an eyelash.

The stakes are high, and even though you don’t know a single person on that stage you find yourself rooting for someone with an intensity you don’t even really understand. And when someone misspells a word, your heart breaks for them because even if they weren’t your front runner … they’re still just a kid.

The whole thing is truly an emotional roller coaster as a viewer, so when Netflix announced a documentary following four hopeful competitors’ journeys, we were PUMPED!

Watch the trailer below:

